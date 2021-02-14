GARTNER (NYSE:IT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IT)

Gartner last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Gartner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARTNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gartner in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gartner stock.

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES (NYSE:IPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Its revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. The Interpublic Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IPG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Interpublic Group of Companies stock.

WEST FRASER TIMBER (NYSE:WFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.78. West Fraser Timber has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. West Fraser Timber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP last released its earnings data on December 28th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. CSP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CSP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

