TENET HEALTHCARE (NYSE:THC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. Tenet Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENET HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenet Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenet Healthcare stock.

OUTSET MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical last released its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company earned $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Outset Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS OUTSET MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outset Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outset Medical stock.

SAFEHOLD (NYSE:SAFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Safehold has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.7. Safehold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAFEHOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAFE)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Safehold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Safehold stock.

INHIBRX (NASDAQ:INBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx last posted its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 million. Inhibrx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INHIBRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inhibrx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inhibrx stock.

