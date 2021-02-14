WELLTOWER (NYSE:WELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Welltower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLTOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WELL)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Welltower in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Welltower stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WELL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:LUMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company earned $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Lumen Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LUMN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumen Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lumen Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LUMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

POOL (NASDAQ:POOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Pool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POOL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pool in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pool stock.

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. The business earned $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics has generated ($11.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. Acorda Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACORDA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACOR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acorda Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acorda Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

