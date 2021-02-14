FMC (NYSE:FMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMC)

FMC last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. FMC has generated $6.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. FMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FMC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FMC in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FMC stock.

ARES CAPITAL (NASDAQ:ARCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ares Capital has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Ares Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Capital stock.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES (NYSE:NNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. National Retail Properties has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. National Retail Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NNN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Retail Properties in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Retail Properties stock.

CYANOTECH (NASDAQ:CYAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech last announced its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Cyanotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Cyanotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

