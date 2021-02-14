LCI INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. LCI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LCI INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LCII)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LCI Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LCI Industries stock.

VICTORY CAPITAL (NASDAQ:VCTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Victory Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICTORY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCTR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Victory Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Victory Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VCTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALX ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALXO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. ALX Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ALX ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALXO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ALX Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ALX Oncology stock.

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FGBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.76. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8.

IS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Guaranty Bancshares stock.

