CENOVUS ENERGY (NYSE:CVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Cenovus Energy has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Cenovus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENOVUS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cenovus Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cenovus Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLOOM ENERGY (NYSE:BE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bloom Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLOOM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bloom Energy in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bloom Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SCHRÖDINGER (NASDAQ:SDGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger last announced its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm earned $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Schrödinger has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SCHRÖDINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SDGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schrödinger in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Schrödinger stock.

DYNATRONICS (NASDAQ:DYNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Dynatronics has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. Dynatronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNATRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DYNT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynatronics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynatronics stock.

