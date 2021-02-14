VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY (NYSE:VSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Vishay Intertechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VSH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Intertechnology in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vishay Intertechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VSH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vishay Intertechnology

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON (NYSE:NTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business earned $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. Its revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

NORTHWESTERN (NASDAQ:NWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NorthWestern has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. NorthWestern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWESTERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NorthWestern in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NorthWestern stock.

NorthWestern

NEWBORN ACQUISITION (NASDAQ:NBAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition last released its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newborn Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NEWBORN ACQUISITION? (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Wall Street analysts have given Newborn Acquisition a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Newborn Acquisition wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.