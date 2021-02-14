DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock.

Independence Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Independence Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independence Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independence Realty Trust stock.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock.

Senmiao Technology last announced its earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

