ARAMARK (NYSE:ARMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Its revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Aramark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARAMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARMK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aramark in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aramark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:FR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm earned $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Its revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. First Industrial Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Industrial Realty Trust stock.

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:IRDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Iridium Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRDM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iridium Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Iridium Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRDM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DOMINION ENERGY (NYSE:D) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year.

IS DOMINION ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:D)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dominion Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dominion Energy stock.

