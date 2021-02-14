ASSURANT (NYSE:AIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.26. The business earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Its revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Assurant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSURANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIZ)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Assurant in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Assurant stock.

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (NYSE:EQC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business earned $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Commonwealth has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Equity Commonwealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY COMMONWEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Commonwealth in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Commonwealth stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Tempur Sealy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tempur Sealy International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tempur Sealy International stock.

W. P. CAREY (NYSE:WPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey last announced its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company earned $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6.

IS W. P. CAREY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. P. Carey in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” W. P. Carey stock.

