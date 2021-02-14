O-I GLASS (NYSE:OI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Its revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. O-I Glass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O-I GLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O-I Glass in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” O-I Glass stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RADWARE (NASDAQ:RDWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.3. Radware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDWR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radware in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Radware stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

C4 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CCCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($17.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $16.92. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. C4 Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS C4 THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCCC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C4 Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” C4 Therapeutics stock.

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BHAT)

