TOTAL (NYSE:TOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TOT)

Total last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year. Total has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TOT)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Total in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Total stock.

Total

EQUIFAX (NYSE:EFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.4. Equifax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUIFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EFX)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equifax in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equifax stock.

Equifax

GOODRX (NASDAQ:GDRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Its revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoodRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOODRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDRX)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoodRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GoodRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GDRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GoodRx

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:PINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Alpine Income Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Income Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PINE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Income Property Trust stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust