Earnings results for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42.

Annexon last released its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Annexon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Annexon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Annexon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.75%. The high price target for ANNX is $37.00 and the low price target for ANNX is $33.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Annexon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, Annexon has a forecasted upside of 21.7% from its current price of $28.20. Annexon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon does not currently pay a dividend. Annexon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

In the past three months, Annexon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.20% of the stock of Annexon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX



Earnings for Annexon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.67) to ($1.54) per share.

