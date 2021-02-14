Earnings results for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Broadmark Realty Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Broadmark Realty Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadmark Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.02%. The high price target for BRMK is $12.50 and the low price target for BRMK is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadmark Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Broadmark Realty Capital has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $10.68. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Broadmark Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Broadmark Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

In the past three months, Broadmark Realty Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $600,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by insiders. 53.42% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK



Earnings for Broadmark Realty Capital are expected to grow by 17.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.88 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

