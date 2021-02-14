JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (NYSE:J) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business earned $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Engineering Group has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Jacobs Engineering Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:J)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jacobs Engineering Group stock.

REALPAGE (NASDAQ:RP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. Its revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RealPage has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.9. RealPage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALPAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RealPage in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RealPage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACKLINE (NASDAQ:BL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. BlackLine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BL)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackLine in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackLine stock.

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (NASDAQ:AEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $12.24 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ADDvantage Technologies Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

