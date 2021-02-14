Earnings results for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cerevel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.43%. The high price target for CERE is $24.00 and the low price target for CERE is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cerevel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

In the past three months, Cerevel Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Cerevel Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE



Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.97) to ($1.52) per share.

