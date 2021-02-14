MATTEL (NASDAQ:MAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Mattel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAT)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mattel in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mattel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mattel

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:NUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Nu Skin Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NU SKIN ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NUS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nu Skin Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises

COUSINS PROPERTIES (NYSE:CUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Cousins Properties has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Cousins Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUSINS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cousins Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cousins Properties stock.

Cousins Properties

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies last issued its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Its revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5.

IS SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensient Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensient Technologies stock.

Sensient Technologies