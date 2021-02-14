DUPONT DE NEMOURS (NYSE:DD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year. DuPont de Nemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUPONT DE NEMOURS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DD)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DuPont de Nemours in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DuPont de Nemours stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVALARA (NYSE:AVLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company earned $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Its revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Avalara has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVALARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVLR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avalara in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avalara stock.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:QSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Restaurant Brands International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QSR)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Restaurant Brands International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Restaurant Brands International stock.

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:TOMZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions last released its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

