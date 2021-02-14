MODEL N (NYSE:MODN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MODN)

Model N last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Model N has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODEL N A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MODN)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Model N in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Model N stock.

Model N

CORECIVIC (NYSE:CXW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. CoreCivic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORECIVIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CXW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoreCivic in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CoreCivic stock.

CoreCivic

NKARTA (NASDAQ:NKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Nkarta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NKARTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nkarta in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nkarta stock.

Nkarta

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PNBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $6.61 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Wall Street analysts have given Patriot National Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Patriot National Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.