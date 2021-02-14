CAMTEK (NASDAQ:CAMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.7. Camtek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAMT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camtek in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camtek stock.

Camtek

ATOMERA (NASDAQ:ATOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Atomera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atomera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST (NYSE:KRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.9. Kite Realty Group Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kite Realty Group Trust stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust

THE L.S. STARRETT (NYSE:SCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

