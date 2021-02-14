THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:HAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hain Celestial Group has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.7. The Hain Celestial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAIN)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hain Celestial Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hain Celestial Group stock.

CARETRUST REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. CareTrust REIT has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. CareTrust REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARETRUST REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTRE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareTrust REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CareTrust REIT stock.

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR (NASDAQ:TIGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.63. Millicom International Cellular has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Millicom International Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIGO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millicom International Cellular in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Millicom International Cellular stock.

ALUSSA ENERGY ACQUISITION (NYSE:ALUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition last released its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Alussa Energy Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

