LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft has generated ($9.90) earnings per share over the last year. Lyft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LYFT)

33 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lyft in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lyft stock.

Lyft

BUNGE (NYSE:BG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BG)

Bunge last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business earned $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Its revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Bunge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUNGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bunge in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bunge stock.

Bunge

BORGWARNER (NYSE:BWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. BorgWarner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BORGWARNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BWA)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BorgWarner in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BorgWarner stock.

BorgWarner

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PBLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Panbela Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PANBELA THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:PBLA)

