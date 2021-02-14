HONDA MOTOR (NYSE:HMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor last released its earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm earned $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Honda Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HONDA MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Honda Motor in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Honda Motor stock.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Resorts International has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. MGM Resorts International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGM)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGM Resorts International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MGM Resorts International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

(BIO.B) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BIO.B)

THE NEW HOME (NYSE:NWHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The New Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

