JONES LANG LASALLE (NYSE:JLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Its revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Jones Lang LaSalle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JONES LANG LASALLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JLL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jones Lang LaSalle stock.

COHERENT (NASDAQ:COHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business earned $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coherent has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year. Coherent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHERENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coherent in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Coherent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:CYBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.8. CyberArk Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBERARK SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBR)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberArk Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberArk Software stock.

MOODY’S (NYSE:MCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0.

IS MOODY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCO)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moody’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Moody’s stock.

