PLAINS GP (NYSE:PAGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. Plains GP has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. Plains GP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAINS GP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAGP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plains GP in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Plains GP stock.

TURNING POINT BRANDS (NYSE:TPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm earned $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Turning Point Brands has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.9. Turning Point Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURNING POINT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turning Point Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Turning Point Brands stock.

DOMTAR (NYSE:UFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Domtar has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year. Domtar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Domtar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS DOMTAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UFS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Domtar in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Domtar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAMBER ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 18th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Camber Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

