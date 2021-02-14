TIM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TIMB)

IS TIM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TIMB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TIM in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TIM stock.

TIM

CALLAWAY GOLF (NYSE:ELY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company earned $375 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Callaway Golf has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Callaway Golf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLAWAY GOLF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callaway Golf in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Callaway Golf stock.

Callaway Golf

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP (NYSE:BRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Brixmor Property Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRX)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brixmor Property Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brixmor Property Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brixmor Property Group

PROTO LABS (NYSE:PRLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs last posted its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm earned $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.8.

IS PROTO LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRLB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Proto Labs in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Proto Labs stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Proto Labs