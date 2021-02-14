YELP (NYSE:YELP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Yelp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YELP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YELP)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yelp in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yelp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YELP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VERU (NASDAQ:VERU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Veru has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERU)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veru in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Veru stock.

FORWARD AIR (NASDAQ:FWRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.90. Forward Air has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. Forward Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORWARD AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWRD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forward Air in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forward Air stock.

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $4.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

