CISCO SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Cisco Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CISCO SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSCO)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cisco Systems in the last year. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cisco Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CDW has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. CDW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CDW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CDW in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CDW stock.

LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:LH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $11.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Laboratory Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LH)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laboratory Co. of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Laboratory Co. of America stock.

S&W SEED (NASDAQ:SANW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. S&W Seed has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. S&W Seed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&W SEED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SANW)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&W Seed in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” S&W Seed stock.

