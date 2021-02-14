FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FOX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNDER ARMOUR (NYSE:UAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNDER ARMOUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UAA)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Under Armour in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Under Armour stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UAA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE (NYSE:TAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.37. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Molson Coors Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAP)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molson Coors Beverage in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Molson Coors Beverage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALJ REGIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALJ REGIONAL? (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

