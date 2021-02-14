AVAYA (NYSE:AVYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company earned $743 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avaya has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Avaya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVAYA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVYA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avaya in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avaya stock.

REPARE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RPTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Repare Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS REPARE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPTX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repare Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repare Therapeutics stock.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:HRMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business earned $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS HARMONY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmony Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmony Biosciences stock.

THE OLB GROUP (NASDAQ:OLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. The OLB Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS THE OLB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The OLB Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The OLB Group stock.

