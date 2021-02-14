ALTERYX (NYSE:AYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Alteryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTERYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AYX)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alteryx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alteryx stock.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:PAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Penske Automotive Group has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Penske Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penske Automotive Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penske Automotive Group stock.

SONOCO PRODUCTS (NYSE:SON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOCO PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SON)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonoco Products in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sonoco Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS FORTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTS)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortis in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortis stock.

