CTS (NYSE:CTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTS)

CTS last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company earned $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. CTS has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. CTS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CTS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CTS

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPAC)

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VCRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Vocera Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VCRA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vocera Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vocera Communications stock.

Vocera Communications

CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE (NYSE:CGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture last released its earnings results on December 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

