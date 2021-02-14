HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES (NYSE:HIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business earned $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Its revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Highwoods Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIW)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Highwoods Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Highwoods Properties stock.

Highwoods Properties

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. The firm earned $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Its revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PDM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:IFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services last announced its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Intercorp Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IFS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercorp Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intercorp Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Intercorp Financial Services

ATLANTICUS (NASDAQ:ATLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus last issued its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

