EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE (NYSE:EPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Edgewell Personal Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edgewell Personal Care in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Edgewell Personal Care stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Edgewell Personal Care

HUMANIGEN (NASDAQ:HGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen last issued its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS HUMANIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HGEN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humanigen in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Humanigen stock.

Humanigen

THE MACERICH (NYSE:MAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The Macerich has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year. The Macerich has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MACERICH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Macerich in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Macerich stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Macerich

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:HGSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate last released its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE? (NASDAQ:HGSH)

