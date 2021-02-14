S&P GLOBAL (NYSE:SPGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. S&P Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&P GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPGI)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&P Global in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” S&P Global stock.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.3. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYLER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TYL)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyler Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tyler Technologies stock.

KELLOGG (NYSE:K) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:K)

Kellogg last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Kellogg has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Kellogg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KELLOGG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:K)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kellogg in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kellogg stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in K, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMTECH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ASYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Amtech Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

