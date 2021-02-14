VOYA FINANCIAL (NYSE:VOYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year. Voya Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOYA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VOYA)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Voya Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Voya Financial stock.

Voya Financial

PLURALSIGHT (NASDAQ:PS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pluralsight has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Pluralsight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLURALSIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PS)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pluralsight in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pluralsight stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pluralsight

VONTIER (NYSE:VNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Vontier has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VONTIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vontier in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vontier stock.

Vontier

CAE (NYSE:CAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAE)

CAE last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business earned $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.2.

IS CAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CAE in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CAE stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAE