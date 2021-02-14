II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business earned $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. II-VI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS II-VI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIVI)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for II-VI in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” II-VI stock.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:WH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Its revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock.

THE AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The AZEK has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.0.

IS THE AZEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZEK)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AZEK in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The AZEK stock.

ENBRIDGE (NYSE:ENB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge last released its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company earned $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7.

IS ENBRIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENB)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enbridge in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enbridge stock.

