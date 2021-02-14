HELMERICH & PAYNE (NYSE:HP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Helmerich & Payne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELMERICH & PAYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HP)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helmerich & Payne in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Helmerich & Payne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Helmerich & Payne

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:STC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Stewart Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stewart Information Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stewart Information Services stock.

Stewart Information Services

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS (NYSE:SHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

F-star Therapeutics