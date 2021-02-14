WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC (NASDAQ:WLTW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson Public has generated $10.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Willis Towers Watson Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WLTW)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Willis Towers Watson Public stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLTW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IS CRISPR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRSP)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CRISPR Therapeutics stock.

COGNEX (NASDAQ:CGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.7. Cognex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGNEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGNX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cognex in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cognex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ASTROTECH (NASDAQ:ASTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ASTROTECH? (NASDAQ:ASTC)

