KT (NYSE:KT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KT)

KT last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company earned $5.05 billion during the quarter. KT has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

IS KT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” KT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company earned $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. Its revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year. SPX FLOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPX FLOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLOW)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPX FLOW in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SPX FLOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE CHEMOURS (NYSE:CC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. The Chemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEMOURS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Chemours in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Chemours stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IMMUNOGEN (NASDAQ:IMGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen last released its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company earned $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. ImmunoGen has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year.

IS IMMUNOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMGN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmunoGen in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ImmunoGen stock.

