MASCO (NYSE:MAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Masco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAS)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masco in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masco stock.

IS GOLD FIELDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GFI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gold Fields in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gold Fields stock.

KIMCO REALTY (NYSE:KIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Kimco Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMCO REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KIM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimco Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimco Realty stock.

GEE GROUP (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group last released its earnings results on December 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $31 million during the quarter. GEE Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8.

IS GEE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GEE Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GEE Group stock.

