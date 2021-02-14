WESCO INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:WCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business earned $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. WESCO International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESCO INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WCC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WESCO International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” WESCO International stock.

APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NYSE:ARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.0. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INSPERITY (NYSE:NSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Insperity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPERITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSP)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insperity in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insperity stock.

AMES NATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $16.96 million during the quarter. Ames National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4.

