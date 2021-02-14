RED ROCK RESORTS (NASDAQ:RRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company earned $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Red Rock Resorts has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Red Rock Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RED ROCK RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRR)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Rock Resorts in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Red Rock Resorts stock.

TALEND (NASDAQ:TLND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Talend has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Talend has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TALEND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLND)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Talend in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Talend stock.

TEREX (NYSE:TEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEX)

Terex last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year. Terex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Terex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AIM IMMUNOTECH (NYSE:AIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech last issued its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.00. The company earned $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AIM IMMUNOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AIM ImmunoTech in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AIM ImmunoTech stock.

