UDR (NYSE:UDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UDR)

UDR last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. UDR has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.1. UDR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UDR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UDR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UDR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” UDR stock.

ENVISTA (NYSE:NVST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVST)

Envista last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business earned $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Envista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Envista in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Envista stock.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:HII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $14.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Huntington Ingalls Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HII)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL (NASDAQ:BLIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Bridgeline Digital has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Bridgeline Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIDGELINE DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLIN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bridgeline Digital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bridgeline Digital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

