FISERV (NASDAQ:FISV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.3. Fiserv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISERV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FISV)

34 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiserv in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiserv stock.

Fiserv

TRIMBLE (NASDAQ:TRMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Its revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Trimble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trimble in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trimble stock.

Trimble

HUBSPOT (NYSE:HUBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. HubSpot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUBSPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUBS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HubSpot in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HubSpot stock.

HubSpot

GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES (NASDAQ:GHSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.25 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES? (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Wall Street analysts have given Guardion Health Sciences a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Guardion Health Sciences wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.