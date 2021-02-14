PROSPECT CAPITAL (NASDAQ:PSEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Prospect Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROSPECT CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSEC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prospect Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Prospect Capital stock.

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ACLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Axcelis Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACLS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axcelis Technologies in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axcelis Technologies stock.

ADC THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:ADCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.48. ADC Therapeutics has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ADC THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADCT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADC Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ADC Therapeutics stock.

PRECIPIO (NASDAQ:PRPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio last posted its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Precipio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS PRECIPIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precipio in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precipio stock.

