AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST (NYSE:AAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. American Assets Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Assets Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Assets Trust stock.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE (NASDAQ:CHEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm earned $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Chefs’ Warehouse has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. The Chefs’ Warehouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHEF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Chefs’ Warehouse in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Chefs’ Warehouse stock.

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:WRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.47. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NANOVIRICIDES (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoViricides has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NANOVIRICIDES? (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

