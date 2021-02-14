DOUGLAS EMMETT (NYSE:DEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.36. The company earned $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Douglas Emmett has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUGLAS EMMETT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEI)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Douglas Emmett in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Douglas Emmett stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DEI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Douglas Emmett

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:AIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International has generated $4.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Albany International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBANY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albany International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Albany International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Albany International

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. SVMK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SVMK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVMK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SVMK in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SVMK stock.

SVMK

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING (NYSE:AXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing last released its earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” American Axle & Manufacturing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AXL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing