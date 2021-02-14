GENPACT (NYSE:G) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:G)

Genpact last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Genpact has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENPACT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:G)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genpact in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Genpact stock.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE (NASDAQ:PPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Pilgrim’s Pride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PILGRIM’S PRIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pilgrim’s Pride stock.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (NYSE:FAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. First American Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FAF)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First American Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First American Financial stock.

NATWEST GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NWG)

IS NATWEST GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NWG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NatWest Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NatWest Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

