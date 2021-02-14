MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS (NYSE:MLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Martin Marietta Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MLM)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Martin Marietta Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Martin Marietta Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Martin Marietta Materials

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEVA)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

MOLSON COORS BREWING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TAP.A)

HENNESSY ADVISORS (NASDAQ:HNNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors last issued its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $7.37 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Hennessy Advisors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

